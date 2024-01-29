All Sections
Northern Ireland security alert: PSNI cordon off roads in Newtownbutler area after suspicious object found

The PSNI has instigated a security alert in Co Fermanagh after the discovery of a suspicious object.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 29th Jan 2024, 16:23 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 16:24 GMT
Police are currently at the scene of the security alert in the Drumcru Road and Bun Road area of Newtownbutler.

A number of cordons are in place on Drumcru Road, Bun Road and Crom Road.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.