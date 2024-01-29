Northern Ireland security alert: PSNI cordon off roads in Newtownbutler area after suspicious object found
The PSNI has instigated a security alert in Co Fermanagh after the discovery of a suspicious object.
Police are currently at the scene of the security alert in the Drumcru Road and Bun Road area of Newtownbutler.
A number of cordons are in place on Drumcru Road, Bun Road and Crom Road.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.