Northern Ireland snooker star Mark Allen charged with speeding offence

Mark Allen

​Northern Ireland snooker star Mark Allen has a been charged with a speeding offence

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 39-year-old, with an address listed on a charge sheet as The Grange in Antrim town, allegedly travelled at 60mph in a 30mph speed limit zone on July 8 this year, a prosecutor said.

The location of the alleged offence was not given to Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accused was not present in the courtroom and a defence barrister asked for the case to be adjourned to next week to get the defendant's attitude to the charge.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said as the allegation is "double the speed limit" he said there could be a "possible disqualification" if there is a conviction.