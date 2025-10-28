Northern Ireland snooker star Mark Allen charged with speeding offence
The 39-year-old, with an address listed on a charge sheet as The Grange in Antrim town, allegedly travelled at 60mph in a 30mph speed limit zone on July 8 this year, a prosecutor said.
The location of the alleged offence was not given to Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday.
The accused was not present in the courtroom and a defence barrister asked for the case to be adjourned to next week to get the defendant's attitude to the charge.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said as the allegation is "double the speed limit" he said there could be a "possible disqualification" if there is a conviction.
Allen is a former number one in the snooker world rankings and has won a number of top tournaments including the UK championships and the Masters.