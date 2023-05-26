Northern Ireland traffic and travel: Belfast road closed after 'serious' collision
The PSNI has warned of a road closure after a “serious” accident.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 26th May 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:10 BST
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Motorists are advised of a serious road traffic collision on the Castlereagh Road, east Belfast. The Castlereagh Road has been closed city bound at the junction to Castlereagh Street.
“Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey."