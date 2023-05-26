News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Northern Ireland traffic and travel: Belfast road closed after 'serious' collision

The PSNI has warned of a road closure after a “serious” accident.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 26th May 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:10 BST

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Motorists are advised of a serious road traffic collision on the Castlereagh Road, east Belfast. The Castlereagh Road has been closed city bound at the junction to Castlereagh Street.

“Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Castlereagh Road in east Belfast has been closed city bound at the junction to Castlereagh StreetThe Castlereagh Road in east Belfast has been closed city bound at the junction to Castlereagh Street
The Castlereagh Road in east Belfast has been closed city bound at the junction to Castlereagh Street