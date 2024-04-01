Northern Ireland traffic and travel: Road remains closed due to serious collision
A road in Northern Ireland remains closed due to a serious collision, police have said.
In a statement this morning, the PSNI said: "Motorists are reminded that the Enniskillen Road, Ballinamallard, remains closed following a serious road traffic collision.
"Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”