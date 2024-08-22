Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists asked to avoid the Skeoge Link Road, Londonderry after discovery of a suspicious object
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Skeoge Link Road, Londonderry, following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area this afternoon, Thursday 22nd August.
In a statement, the PSNI advise motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area at present adding there are a number of cordons currently in place.
They add that a further update will be provided in due course.