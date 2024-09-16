Northern Ireland Traffic: Two men in critical condition in hospital after serious collision in Markethill

Road closed

Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Markethill late yesterday evening, Sunday 15th September.

In a statement Sergeant Doherty said: “Just before 10.45pm we received a report that two vehicles, a blue Volkswagen Touran and a blue Volkswagen Jetta, had been involved in a collision on the Cladymilltown Road.

“Officers attended along with emergency services colleagues and the drivers of the vehicles were taken to hospital.

"Both men remain in a critical condition at this time.

“There were no passengers in either vehicle.

"The road was closed overnight, but has since reopened.

