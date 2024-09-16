Northern Ireland Traffic: Two men in critical condition in hospital after serious collision in Markethill
In a statement Sergeant Doherty said: “Just before 10.45pm we received a report that two vehicles, a blue Volkswagen Touran and a blue Volkswagen Jetta, had been involved in a collision on the Cladymilltown Road.
“Officers attended along with emergency services colleagues and the drivers of the vehicles were taken to hospital.
"Both men remain in a critical condition at this time.
“There were no passengers in either vehicle.
"The road was closed overnight, but has since reopened.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1729 of 15/09/24.”