Detectives are investigating the report of an attempted hijacking in the Stewartstown Road area of west Belfast on Tuesday 19th November.

It was reported that at around 5.30pm on Tuesday evening, a man opened the door and got into the driver’s seat of a car parked at Hillhead Court – in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

A woman passenger who was in the car at the time of the incident was told to get out and was then assaulted by the man.

After the woman resisted and screamed for help the man got out and made off from the area on foot.

Hillhead Court

He was described as being aged in his 20s, of thin build, wearing all black, with a hood up and a dark coloured hat on under the hood.

There were no reports of any serious injuries as a result of the incident but the woman was left badly shaken.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would ask anyone with any information, or who was in the area and captured dash-cam or CCTV footage which could assist with their investigation, to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1325 19/11/24.