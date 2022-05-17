Northern Ireland veterans’ representative: New Troubles amnesty bill being set before Parliament today ‘a step in right direction’

Soldiers in the aftermath of a bombing, Northern Ireland, 1990 (from National Army Museum)

Danny Kinahan, a former UUP MP and ex-soldier, said the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is “a tentative step in the right direction for progressing how we deal with the very emotive subject of legacy”.

It is to be laid before the House of Commons at some point this afternoon.

It comes just days after the government unveiled revamped plans for creating an amnesty in last week’s Queen’s Speech.

Previously, the Tories wanted a total amnesty for all Troubles crimes.

But their new proposals are for something called “earned immunity”.

This would entail someone who had committed an alleged crime coming forward to a truth-and-reconciliation-style commission, telling it what they know, and the commission then granting them immunity from prosecution if it is convinced the testimony is truthful.

There have been a number of objections to this revised idea.

The impetus for creating a new amnesty-type law has been driven in part by people like Johnny Mercer, a Tory MP and ex-soldier, who has been disturbed at the sight of former personnel being charged over killings that happened decades ago.

In his statement today, former Blues and Royals captain Mr Kinahan said: “As Veterans Commissioner for Northern Ireland, I have a duty to represent and articulate the views of veterans who served during Operation Banner and the tens of thousands of who still live in Northern Ireland...

“Nearly all that I speak to, talk of the desire for a fair and balanced system where their service is recognised for what it was, as opposed to being demonised and inverted by some.

“Of the many veterans that I have spoken to, none of them want their service in the protection of society equated to the heinous acts of terrorism. They are proud to have served society to ensure a more stable and peaceful Northern Ireland that we enjoy today, and have nothing to hide.

“The current system is broken and does not serve families, victims or veterans well, with blurred memories and unreliable evidence that does not deliver well in either truth or justice.

“I acknowledge the great pain and trauma of losing loved ones, living with life changing injuries and indeed living in a constant fear for your life, for which some affected may never be able to reconcile.

“Through this legislation we must look at how we can best support families to obtain the answers to the questions they are longing for, in the hope that some degree of understanding might one day be achieved.”