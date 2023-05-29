News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland woodland trail described as 'most interesting probably in the world' has become a drinking den at weekends

A Newry woodland trail described as 'the most interesting nursery probably in the world' is to become the focus of a new joint council and PSNI strategy to tackle fly-tipping and street drinking.
By Donal McMahon
Published 29th May 2023, 10:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 10:20 BST
Daisy Hill Woodland Trail
Daisy Hill Woodland Trail

The Daisy Hill woodlands, described by the Northern Ireland Gardens Heritage Committee as “the most interesting nursery probably in the world”, has become a drinking den at the weekends, according to locals.

The remains of empty beer cans and broken bottles, as well as black bags full of rubbish lie strewn in over grown flower beds and wildlife habitats.Newry Sinn Fein councillor, Aidan Mathers said: “Anti-social activity has been happening in Daisy Hill Nursery for some time.

“This woodland area and walking trail has been continually abused by a small minority of people who have no consideration for local residents who bear the brunt of their actions.

Litter on the woodland trail in Newry
Litter on the woodland trail in Newry
“Debris, litter and broken glass greets users of the woods, which is unsightly and dangerous for walkers and pets alike.”

He added: “It is sad to see this beautiful area being neglected in this way.

“Council cleaning teams continue to try and remove the litter and debris whenever it is brought to their attention, but this is not sustainable.

“I would urge those involved in this anti-social behaviour to have some pride in their area and not use this beauty area to engage in this activity.

“I will be speaking to the PSNI, council and Woodland Trust in coming time to see what action can be taken to make this area safe and secure.A Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) spokesperson said: “The area is routinely cleaned monthly and may be cleaned more frequently if resources permit.

“Traditionally the PSNI has been responsible for the detection of breaches of the alcohol bye-laws.“The council is responsible for making the alcohol bye-laws and any subsequent enforcement.

“As this matter remains one of ongoing concern, the council will undertake to raise it generally at a future meeting of the PCSP (Policing and Community Safety Partnerships) and internally in order that it can explore the most effective means of dealing with this matter across the district.”