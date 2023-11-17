Yet again, the Northern Irish authorities have lost track of one of their convicts – this time, a man convicted of murder.

Glen Allen went missing on November 8, but no effort has seemingly been made to circulate his disappearance to media; no press release was issued by the Department of Justice (DoJ) or the police, and no mention was made of it on the DoJ Twitter feed.

The News Letter found out about it because this reporter happened to look up the DoJ’s Unlawfully at Large webpage this morning.

Nor is there much in terms of information about the disappearance because the section on the webpage giving details about him does not work.

Images of prisoner Glen Allen; the public should report any sightings of him to police, and should not approach him

However, what we know about him from previous court reports is this.

In 2010, he was given a life sentence for murder (meaning he is in danger of being recalled to prison if he re-offends for as long as he lives).

His minimum term in jail was set at 14.5 years by Lord Justice Girvan at Antrim Crown Court.

Allen met his victim William Meek “by chance” in 2008, and they went drinking together in a disabled toilet in Portrush.

Mr Meek then reported to police that he was stabbed 14 times in the head and neck “for no reason” by Allen in the early hours of the morning.

Allen – who had previous robbery and burglary convictions – was bailed over that attack, but a few months later the two men ran into one another again and started drinking together once more.

This time, Allen took Meek back to his flat and stabbed him 51 times, then set fire to the flat to destroy the crime scene, endangering everyone else in the block in the process.

Soot in Meek’s lungs indicated he was still alive during the blaze.

Last December, Allen – then aged 34 – vanished while on unsupervised temporary leave from prison, running away from the car which was taking him back to jail when it stopped at a petrol station.

Back then police described him as being approximately 5 ft 11 ins in height, of medium build, with a fresh complexion, blue eyes, dirty fair hair, and scars on his right hand, his left finger, and his knee.

The public were warned not to approach him.

He was arrested five days after police issued a media appeal to find him and given an extra three months on to his sentence as a result.

The News Letter has reported time and time again on the repeated disappearances of killers and career criminals,

Early last month, Thomas McCabe – who was convicted of murder for beating a young stranger to death with a pipe – went missing for at least the seventh time.

He remains at large.

Then about three weeks later Sean Tate, a kidnapper with weapons convictions, escaped while being escorted on temporary leave.

He had done so previously in 2018.