NUJ to host third anniversary vigil for murdered journalist Lyra McKee and 'renew call for her killers to be brought to justice'

The vigil will be held on Monday (April 18).

A statement released from the NUJ advises that 'friends and colleagues will gather on the steps of St. Anne’s Cathedral at 11am when

they will celebrate the 29-year-old’s life and legacy'.

Lyra McKee was shot dead by dissident republicans during violence in Londonderry in 2019.

At Monday’s vigil, the NUJ’s Belfast & District Branch will unveil a new banner in memory of Lyra and issue a renewed call for her killers to be brought to justice.

NUJ Belfast & District Chair, Robin Wilson, said: “Lyra McKee was an exceptionally talented and tenacious journalist whose career was tragically cut short by an act of senseless violence.

"Monday’s vigil is, first and foremost, an opportunity to remember a much-loved friend and colleague. It also gives us a chance to celebrate her professional legacy, which

Lyra McKee

continues to inspire journalists and others who are committed to an open and fair democracy.

"Sadly, as we mark Lyra’s anniversary, we must reflect on the fact that many journalists in Northern Ireland still work under threat of violence.

"The state has too often failed in its duty to protect journalists and citizens at large from the scourge of paramilitarism and from intimidation at the hands of extremists.

“The NUJ repeats its call for Lyra McKee’s killers to be brought justice and for the government and its agencies, including the PSNI, to ensure the safety of our members.