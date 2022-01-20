Number of firearms recovered as police cordon scene
A number of suspected firearms have been recovered on the outskirts of east Belfast following a search, police have said.
The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon and the security cordon remains in place almost 24 hours later.
On Thursday afternoon a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently conducting a search in east Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, January 19.”
Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “A report was received at around 3.20pm that a suspicious object had been located in the vicinity of Glen Side, Cregagh Road.
“Police attended the scene together with Ammunition Technical Officers, and what is believed to be a number of firearms were discovered.
“Enquiries are continuing, with further searches expected to continue in the area this morning.
“There are no further details at this time.”
DUP councillor David Brooks said: “It’s deeply concerning to hear of suspected firearms being found in the vicinity of Glenside.
“This area immediately neighbours the Cregagh Glen where so many from the local community come to enjoy a walk or just take in the natural beauty.
“Clearly the reports will cause some alarm to those who live in or regularly visit the area, particularly given this it is a place where young families spend time and let children explore.”
Cllr Brooks added: “I have spoken with police and I know they are continuing their search and investigations, and we await further details.
“The local community are thankful for the safe removal of the items and obviously if anyone has further information on how these items came to be in the area I would encourage them to report it to the PSNI.”