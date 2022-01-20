Number of firearms recovered as police cordon scene

PSNI hold a scene cordon on the Manse road, Belfast. The PSNI are carrying out a search in east Belfast after suspected firearms were found on Wednesday. Picture: Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon and the security cordon remains in place almost 24 hours later.

On Thursday afternoon a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently conducting a search in east Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, January 19.”

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “A report was received at around 3.20pm that a suspicious object had been located in the vicinity of Glen Side, Cregagh Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Police attended the scene together with Ammunition Technical Officers, and what is believed to be a number of firearms were discovered.

“Enquiries are continuing, with further searches expected to continue in the area this morning.

“There are no further details at this time.”

DUP councillor David Brooks said: “It’s deeply concerning to hear of suspected firearms being found in the vicinity of Glenside.

“This area immediately neighbours the Cregagh Glen where so many from the local community come to enjoy a walk or just take in the natural beauty.

“Clearly the reports will cause some alarm to those who live in or regularly visit the area, particularly given this it is a place where young families spend time and let children explore.”

Cllr Brooks added: “I have spoken with police and I know they are continuing their search and investigations, and we await further details.