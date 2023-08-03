News you can trust since 1737
Number of masked men enter flat in Bushmills as man is shot in both his knee and hand

Detectives investigating a serious assault which occurred at the Main Street area of Bushmills last night (August 2), are now treating this as a shooting incident.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “At around 11:50pm, it was reported that a number of masked men entered a flat in the area armed with a baseball bat and assaulted a male occupant inside.

"The man, aged in his 40s, received a head wound following the incident. The male is also believed to have received gunshot wounds to both his right knee and right hand. The man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2105 02/08/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.