‘Numerous reports of untaxed vehicles around Mid and East Antrim’

Police say they have received numerous reports of vehicles without tax or MOT around Mid and East Antrim.

It follows a PSNI operation, in partnership with DVA, on Tuesday of last week to remove a number of untaxed vehicles from public areas in Carrickfergus.

Carrickfergus PSNI stated: “Since then we have been received numerous reports of other vehicles with no Tax or MOT that are parked up around Mid and East Antrim.

“This link is the easiest way to report such vehicles: https://www.gov.uk/report-untaxed-vehicle”

Commenting on the Carrick operation, East Antrim MLA Roy Beggs said: “Having met with PSNI, NIHE and lobbied council, I’m pleased that untaxed and uninsured vehicles have now been removed.”