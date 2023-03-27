News you can trust since 1737
OBE medal and a wedding band stolen during weekend burglary in south Armagh - PSNI appealing for information on items whereabouts

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary in the Lislea area of Co Armagh on the evening of Saturday 25th March

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read

A statement from the PSNI says that around 5.15pm police received a report that access had been gained to a property in the Longfield Road area sometime between 9.30am on Friday 24th and 5.15pm on Saturday March 25th.

During the burglary an OBE medal and a wedding band were taken.

As can be seen from the photograph the wedding band has a distinctive pattern and is also engraved on the inside.

The OBE was stolen in the case along with a certificate.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area between these times, anyone who may know of the whereabouts of these items or to anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 1280 of 25/03/23.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

