A vigil is being held for 'loving, funny and caring' Lurgan man Odhràn Kelly in the wake of a murder investigation in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed for information following an incident in the early hours of Sunday in Edward Street in the town.

Two women, aged 35 and 43 years, and a 31-year-old man who were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder, remained in custody on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the man who was murdered has yet to be formally identified.

A vigil is being held in Lurgan for a young Lurgan man Odhràn Kelly in the wake of a murder investigation in Lurgan.

In a short statement this morning Mr Kelly's family called on people to join the vigil in Edward Street on Wednesday evening at 6pm, asking everyone to attend.

The statement said: “There will be a vigil for Odhràn Kelly, on Wednesday 6th December at 6pm Edward Street, please join all his family and friends, to remember the loving, funny and caring person he was. We need to stand together and unite that no more of our precious children are taken so cruelly.”

While no formal identification has taken place, a body was discovered in the Edward Street area on Sunday and a Post Mortem was taking place on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to share their shock and sadness at the tragic death.

One person said: “Such a loving and friendly Son, Brother Nephew, cousin and Friend, taken from his loving family by Pure EVIL. R.I.P Ordhàn forever 23.”

Another said: “Our hearts are broke for you and your wee family... always in my thoughts and prayers xxx.”

On Monday Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly, who is leading the murder investigation, said a post-mortem examination was set to take place on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly a family has lost a loved one, which is particularly poignant in the run up to Christmas,” he said.

“My thoughts are very much with them."

He appealed for anyone who relevant dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone or social media footage to submit it to the inquiry.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, to come forward to police,” he said.