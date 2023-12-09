Odhrán kelly murder: Further charges have been made in relation to the murder of Lurgan man Odhrán kelly

PSNI detectives make further charges in investigation into Odhrán Kelly murder

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Odhrán Kelly, have charged a 31-year-old man with murder.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday 11th December.

As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Odhran Kelly

Previously a 31-year-old man was charged with murder and two women, aged 43 and 36, were also charged with assisting an offender.

Gary Damien Scullion, 31, from Edward Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, charged with the murder of Mr Kelly.

On Thursday Stephanie McClelland, 36, of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, of Edward Street, also in Lurgan, appeared in court charged with assisting an offender in relation to Mr Kelly’s murder.