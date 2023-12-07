Two women have appeared in court charged with assisting an offender in the murder of nursing assistant Odhran Kelly in Lurgan at the weekend.

Stephanie McClelland, 36, of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, of Edward Street, also in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A clerk read out the charge that on December 3 they assisted an offender by attempting to impede their apprehension or prosecution, described as “helping another person in the disposal of the body of Odhran Kelly”.

The defendants appeared in person in court and indicated they understood the charge.

A police officer said he believed he could connect the accused to the charge.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing and District Judge Rosemary Watters remanded them both into custody.

They are both to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on December 15.

Detectives investigating the murder formally identified Mr Kelly on Wednesday.

His body was found beside a burning car in Maple Court in the early hours of Sunday.

Two 31-year-old men, who were previously arrested, remain in custody.