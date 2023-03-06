Officer injured after vehicle fails to stop for police - PSNI appeal for information

The officer’s arm was injured following a vehicle pursuit in the Lonsdale Road area this morning, Monday March 6th.

Inspector Gary McCullough said: “At approximately 2am this morning, Monday March 6th, it was reported that a white coloured Citroën Berlingo failed to stop.

“Officers then attended an address in the Keady area to conduct further enquiries. The Berlingo vehicle was located in the area and a stinger device was deployed. As the suspect fled the scene an officer was struck by the wing mirror of the vehicle that was last sighted travelling in the direction of the Keady Road.

“The officer was taken to Craigavon area hospital for treatment to injuries which are not life threatening.

We have subsequently arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. He remains in custody at this time assisting with enquiries. “The officer was taken to Craigavon area hospital for treatment to injuries which are not life threatening. “Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have dashcam footage that can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 105 06/03/23.”