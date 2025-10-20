Officers deploy 'incapacitant spray' while making arrest after fight ‘involving knives’ in Belfast
Officers used incapacitant spray as they responded to the incident in the Northwick Drive area of the city just before 1.40am on Monday .
A PSNI spokesperson said the force had received a report of an ongoing knife attack.
The spokesperson added: "It was alleged that three men had been fighting, and that two of the men had blades.
"Two women also reported that violent threats had been made towards them.
"Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.
"As one of our crews arrived, they saw a man believed to have been involved leaving the area on a motorbike."
A police vehicle manoeuvred in front of the motorbike at the Bromptom Park /Etna Drive junction.
The motorbike rider initially stopped, but then attempted to make off, driving into the side of the police vehicle before running on foot towards Alliance Avenue.
The spokesperson added: "Officers were able to catch up with the man, aged in his 40s, who did not comply with instruction and became aggressive.
"In order to reduce the risk of injury, and mindful that the man was alleged to have been involved in a knife attack, officers had to deploy an incapacitant spray in order to calm the situation.
"He was then arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, aggravated vehicle taking and driving away, threats to kill and assault on police.
"He remains in custody at this time."
The PSNI said it is not believed that anyone involved sustained serious injury and the assaulted officers were able to remain on duty.
The spokesperson said: "There is no place for knife crime in our society.
"I want to reassure the local community that we take any such report extremely seriously and our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
"I would appeal to anyone who may have information on this matter to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 70 of 20/10/25."