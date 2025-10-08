A memorial to the South Armagh Brigade of Oglaigh na hEireann in Mullaghbawn in Co Armagh. Picture date: Sunday June 11, 2023. Photo: PA

​A painter and decorator suspected of being the gunman in a dissident republican feud murder must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Hugh Black, 51, is accused of killing Danny McClean in north Belfast back in February 2021.

Prosecutors claimed he also acted as the “spotter” in a separate bid to assassinate taxi driver Sean O’Reilly earlier this year.

Refusing his renewed application for bail, Mr Justice O’Hara said police and prosecutors should be given more time to prepare their case.

Black, of Rosehead in the city, faces charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with the two shootings.

Both attacks are believed to have been carried out by dissident republican faction Oglaigh na hEireann (ONH) as part of an internal group conflict.

Mr McClean, 54, was gunned down as he sat in a car parked on the Cliftonville Road.

CCTV footage from the area showed a figure with a distinctive walking style emerge from a Vauxhall Vectra, jog across to the victim’s Audi Q2 and open fire, previous courts heard.

Mr McClean was shot at least four times in the head and torso before the killer left the area.

Expert gait analysis provides "moderate support” for claims that Black was the gunman, according to the prosecution.

A partial vehicle registration plate match with a Vectra car registered to the defendant also forms part of the case against him.

Black was initially arrested in the aftermath of the shooting but then released unconditionally at that stage.

Detectives have now linked him to the separate attempt on the life of Mr O’Reilly.

Two gunmen targeted the 49-year-old at a cab firm on Bell Steel Manor, west Belfast on February 23.

One of the pair opened fire while he was in his Skoda Octavia taxi, leaving him seriously injured from bullet wounds to his shoulder blade and collar bone.

His accomplice is believed to have brandished a faulty second weapon which jammed without firing.

Both pistols were discovered stashed in nearby hedges following the attack.

Ballistic examinations confirmed one of the guns had also been used to murder Mr McClean four years earlier.

Based on disputed CCTV evidence, police claim Black was collected and acted as a look-out in the bid to kill Mr O’Reilly.

Crown counsel Sarah Minford told the court today: “We say he was a spotter on that day earlier this year.”

With the two gunmen still at large, she argued the defendant could interfere with the ongoing investigation if he was released.

Black, who denies any involvement in either shooting, mounted a fresh application based on delays in the case advancing to any trial.

Defence barrister John Mackell insisted his client has not been linked to the attacks by any forensics or eye-witness accounts.

Instead, he contended, the charges are based on disputed CCTV analysis and old circumstantial evidence.

“It appears to be a dusty bouquet of old roses, presenting something known largely in February 2021 which has been polished up and presented as information to ground a prosecution,” Mr Mackell submitted.

But Mr Justice O’Hara identified no significant change of circumstances to warrant releasing Black.