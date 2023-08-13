There were emotional scenes today at a memorial service for the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bombing.
The dissident republican attack in 1998 devastated the Co Tyrone village, killing 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, and injuring hundreds of others. It came just months after the historic Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and was the greatest loss of life in a single incident in Northern Ireland’s troubled past. No-one has ever been criminally convicted of the attack.
The service took place in the town's memorial garden. Representatives from the British and Irish governments attended the service.
People gather at the monument in Omagh following a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing that devastated the town in 1998 Photo: Brian Lawless
Michael Gallagher who lost his son Aiden in the bombing, prepares to lay a wreath during a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing that devastated Omagh in 1998 Photo: Brian Lawless
Bernadette Duffy (right) with son Daithi, aged 4, and daughter Saoirse, aged 4 months, lay flowers during a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bomb Photo: Brian Lawless
Ireland's Minister of State for European Affairs Peter Burke (left) and Lord Jonathan Caine, representing the British government, during a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bomb Photo: Brian Lawless