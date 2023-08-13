News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Edith White (left) who lost her husband Fred and son Bryan in the bombing, with grand daughter Bethany (centre) and daughter Linda (right) during a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bombEdith White (left) who lost her husband Fred and son Bryan in the bombing, with grand daughter Bethany (centre) and daughter Linda (right) during a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bomb
Edith White (left) who lost her husband Fred and son Bryan in the bombing, with grand daughter Bethany (centre) and daughter Linda (right) during a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bomb

Omagh bomb: 13 images from today's 25th anniversary memorial service

There were emotional scenes today at a memorial service for the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bombing.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 13th Aug 2023, 17:32 BST

The dissident republican attack in 1998 devastated the Co Tyrone village, killing 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, and injuring hundreds of others. It came just months after the historic Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and was the greatest loss of life in a single incident in Northern Ireland’s troubled past. No-one has ever been criminally convicted of the attack.

The service took place in the town's memorial garden. Representatives from the British and Irish governments attended the service.

People gather at the monument in Omagh following a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing that devastated the town in 1998

1. Omagh bomb 25th anniversary

People gather at the monument in Omagh following a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing that devastated the town in 1998 Photo: Brian Lawless

Photo Sales
Michael Gallagher who lost his son Aiden in the bombing, prepares to lay a wreath during a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing that devastated Omagh in 1998

2. Omagh bomb 25th anniversary

Michael Gallagher who lost his son Aiden in the bombing, prepares to lay a wreath during a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing that devastated Omagh in 1998 Photo: Brian Lawless

Photo Sales
Bernadette Duffy (right) with son Daithi, aged 4, and daughter Saoirse, aged 4 months, lay flowers during a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bomb

3. Omagh bomb 25th anniversary

Bernadette Duffy (right) with son Daithi, aged 4, and daughter Saoirse, aged 4 months, lay flowers during a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bomb Photo: Brian Lawless

Photo Sales
Ireland's Minister of State for European Affairs Peter Burke (left) and Lord Jonathan Caine, representing the British government, during a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bomb

4. Omagh bomb 25th anniversary

Ireland's Minister of State for European Affairs Peter Burke (left) and Lord Jonathan Caine, representing the British government, during a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bomb Photo: Brian Lawless

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3