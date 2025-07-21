Omagh bomb families call for special advocate for closed hearings at inquiry

Survivors and families of those killed in the Omagh bomb have asked to be represented by a special advocate in closed hearings at the public inquiry.

Omagh Bombing Inquiry chairman Lord Turnbull is hearing arguments around applications during dedicated hearings this week.

Counsel to the inquiry Paul Greaney KC said the inquiry, which is probing whether the 1998 dissident republican bomb attack could have been prevented, will hear some sensitive security evidence in closed hearings.

The atrocity in the Co Tyrone town on August 15 1998 killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.

Michael Gallagher, the father of Omagh bomb victim Aiden Gallagher, arrives at the Corn Exchange, Belfast, ahead of a procedural hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry which will deal with the issue of whether the Chairman has a legal power to appoint Special Advocates and if he should do so

Speaking during hearings in Belfast on Monday, Mr Greaney said the inquiry's legal team recognises that survivors and the bereaved have spent 25 seeking the truth, and may be "suspicious or even cynical of the UK state's willingness to engage in a way that is straightforward and wholehearted with this inquiry".