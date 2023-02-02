Michael Gallagher, whose son Aidan was killed in the Real IRA attack, said today that the Taoisach ignored an invitation to meet the Omagh families last year and accused the Irish government of "running away from their responsibilities".

He was speaking just hours before the UK government announced it would hold a statutory inquiry into whether the attack could have been prevented.

Labour, the DUP and TUV all made clear calls today for the Irish government to open up on what it knew about the attack, which was planned and executed from the Republic of Ireland.

Omagh bomb campaigners Michael Gallagher (left) and Stanley McCombe on Campsie Street, Omagh, close to the site of the 1998 bombing. Mr Gallagher says the Taoiseach ignored a request to meet the Omagh families last year and said the Irish government is "running from their responsibilities" on the atrocity.

The 1998 bombing killed 29 people in Omagh, including a woman pregnant with twins, and injured hundreds of others.

Labour's Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle welcomed the decision to open the inquiry, and said today in the Commons that the Republic of Ireland had “a moral obligation to start their own investigation”.

DUP MP Jim Shannon also called for the Irish government to open an inquiry into the bombing, as peers from his party.

Mr Shannon said the bombing was “planned and assembled and transported from within the Republic of Ireland”, adding: “Would the Secretary of State agree that unless there is such an investigation it is unlikely that the full truth about what happened that day will be brought to light?”

Mr Heaton-Harris told MPs that the UK Government could not compel the Irish government to open an investigation.

But he added: “We are talking to each other on a whole range of different issues in a much more constructive way than we have done for a decent while, and I know we will have – actually some of the discussions on things like this can be quite tough on both sides – but they are being done in a respectful way and I know that both sides are wanting to do the best by all the people that we represent.”

DUP Legacy Spokesperson Emma Little Pengelly also welcomed the Secretary of State’s announcement, saying that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson previously met with the families to support their call for an Article 2 compliant investigation.

She added: "The United Kingdom Government has taken this step today. The Irish Government should now make clear whether they will fulfil the wish of the families and advance the opportunity for truth and justice by announcing a simultaneous equivalent investigation.”

TUV leader Jim Allister welcomed news of the inquiry, adding that the families led "a dignified campaign" for truth and justice for so long are to be commended for getting to the Government to this point.

But he too added: “This inquiry will be a test for the Republic of Ireland. Having miserably failed to deliver truth or justice for many victims of Republican violence in the past, many will be watching to see how fully they cooperate with the Omagh inquiry."

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden died in the Real IRA bombing, took the legal challenge that resulted in the judge’s direction.

“I would say that the Irish government is running away from their responsibilities here, they need to engage,” Mr Gallagher told Good Morning Ulster today.

He said there was a “strong cross-border element” to the attack and that the bomb had originated in the Republic.

“So the government in Dublin would also need to talk to the families,” he said.

Mr Gallagher said that he was “hugely disappointed” after the Taoiseach did not respond to an invitation handed over in person a year ago to meet the Omagh bomb families to discuss the judgment.

“We have not to this date had any communication from the Taoiseach.”

He added: “We’re not vindictive.

“The British government is not my enemy, the Irish government is not my enemy, we support the police on both sides of the border. We just need a thorough investigation to understand what happened.”

Speaking ahead of the inquiry announcement, Irish Justice Minister Simon Harris said they would await the UK’s announcement before responding, but said it is those who carried out the attack who “carry responsibility for the brutal act”.

He said he was not aware of what was to be announced, but said Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris spoke to the Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin on Wednesday night.

“Clearly what happened in Omagh was absolutely unspeakable, it was a brutal act of cruelty,” he told RTE Radio.

“Those who carried it out showed absolutely no humanity. They showed a complete, shocking disregard for life itself and it’s they who carry responsibility for the brutal act.

“I am conscious that there have already been a number of reviews and investigations (that have) previously taken place in this jurisdiction in relation to Omagh.

“So we will await the announcement to the Secretary of State today, and I’ll then discuss today’s announcement with government colleagues and consider what further action is required and how we can respond to the UK government’s decision.”

In 2021, a Belfast High Court judge recommended that the UK government carry out an investigation into alleged security failings in the lead up to the attack, and that a similar probe should be established by the Irish government.

Even before today, concerns have been raised repeatedly over what critics claim is the failure by Dublin to engage on what it knows about various Troubles atrocities.

After the UK announcement today, Irish Justice Minister Simon Harris said the Irish government would consider what it would do next.

“I will be discussing today’s announcement with my Government colleagues and we will, of course, consider what further action is required on our part in response to the UK Government’s decision to establish an inquiry,” he said.