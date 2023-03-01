​Legal action brought by a father bereaved by the Real IRA atrocity was adjourned for four weeks due to the ongoing process.

​Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was among 29 people killed in the August 1998 attack, has judicially reviewed the UK Government over alleged delays and failures to act on a ruling that a fresh investigation is required.

​But last month Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced a statutory inquiry will be established to examine if the bombing could have been prevented.

​In court today both sides consented to the legal challenge being put on hold.

​Mr Gallagher’s barrister confirmed: “The agreed position is that this review will be adjourned for four weeks to allow progression of the appointment of the chairperson of the inquiry.”

​It was also stressed, however, that the process may take longer.

​Paul McLaughlin KC, for the Secretary of State, said: “It isn’t committed that there will be a chairperson within that time, the NIO (Northern Ireland Office) are working towards that.

​“I just wanted to make that clear.”

​No-one has ever been held criminally responsible for the terrorist outrage which inflicted the greatest single loss of life during the Troubles.

​The 29 people who died included a woman pregnant with twins. Hundreds more were injured in the attack.

​Initial proceedings brought by Mr Gallagher centred on claims that a range of intelligence from British security agents, MI5 and RUC officers could have been drawn together to foil the car bomb plot.

​In 2021 Lord Justice Horner ruled that the bombing could arguably have been thwarted if police had received all available material.

​He recommended fresh probes on both sides of the Irish border, based on a legal duty under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

​Identifying a potential failure in policy at the time around a de-escalation of security "impaired by political thinking", he said it was also arguable that a tip-off from an undercover British agent could have contributed to the chances of averting the explosion.

​No conclusive determination was reached that the atrocity could have been avoided.

​But in his ruling, the judge pointed to “plausible arguments that there was a real prospect of preventing the Omagh bombing”.

​Lord Justice Horner has since pledged his commitment to ensuring any investigation will be to a standard which meets human rights requirements.