Michael Gallagher had taken legal action over alleged intelligence failings in the lead up to the Omagh bomb

​Counsel for Michael Gallagher claimed nothing meaningful has happened since Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced plans for a statutory inquiry nearly two months ago.

​Eamon Foster said: “The applicant’s position is there has been continuing delay and we would like that addressed by way of a hearing date which may focus minds and progress the matter.”

​Mr Gallagher’s son Aiden was among 29 people killed in the August 1998 Real IRA car bomb attack on the Co Tyrone town. The victims included a woman pregnant with twins.

​Previous legal action centred on claims that a range of intelligence from British security agents, MI5 and RUC officers could have been drawn together to foil the terrorist plot.

​In 2021 a High Court judge held that the bombing could arguably have been thwarted if police had received all available material.

​At that stage Lord Justice Horner recommended fresh probes on both sides of the Irish border.

​A further challenge was mounted by Mr Gallagher over alleged delays and failures by the UK government to act on that ruling.

​Proceedings were put on hold after Mr Heaton-Harris announced on February 2 his intention to set up a statutory inquiry to examine if the Omagh bomb could have been prevented.

​But in court today Mr Foster argued further details or even a timetable have yet to be provided.

​“It’s already been two months since the announcement and there’s been no substantive developments,” he submitted.

​Counsel for the secretary of state insisted he remains committed to establishing an inquiry as soon as possible.

​Paul McLaughlin KC outlined a number of preliminary steps still to be completed before any further public announcement can be made, including a process to select the chair for the tribunal and draw up the terms of reference.

​Predicting further progress within the next six weeks, Mr McLaughlin indicated that a location for holding the inquiry remains undetermined.