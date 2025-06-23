Omagh inquiry told pace of disclosure ‘must increase’

The names of the 28 Omagh bomb victims were read out at a vigil attended by several thousand people outside Belfast City Hall in August 1998 Representatives of all the main churches attended.

The speed of disclosure to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry “must increase”, counsel to the proceedings has said.

The Omagh Bombing Inquiry, chaired by Lord Turnbull, is hearing opening statements from core participants including representatives of bereaved families, victims, the PSNI, and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland .

The Real IRA bomb in the Co Tyrone town in August 1998 killed 29 people, including a woman who was pregnant with twins, in the worst single atrocity in the Troubles in Northern Ireland .

The public inquiry was set up by the previous government to examine whether the explosion could have been prevented by the UK authorities.

The opening statement section of the inquiry will take place over Monday and Tuesday.

Earlier this year the inquiry heard personal statements from those affected by the massacre.

Prior to the opening statements on Monday, Paul Greaney KC, counsel to the inquiry, told Lord Turnbull that the legal team had hoped that disclosure from relevant bodies would have been more advanced than it currently is.

He further argued that there would be value in having at least one hearing to discuss progress of disclosure in September or October.

"The understandable consequence of the level of disclosure to core participants is that the opening statements of the bereaved families and survivors cannot be as detailed or evidence focused as they would have wished," he said.

Noting that the next stage of the inquiry will commence in March, he said: "That gap of nine months between Chapter Two and Chapter Three is unfortunate, in our view."

He added: "The simple fact is that the speed of disclosure to the inquiry by material providers must increase, and that is why we repeat the need for the state core participants and indeed all material providers to work at pace to fulfil the requirements of the inquiry and to ensure that the necessary resources, both human and financial, are dedicated to that work."

Mr Greaney noted that many documents exist only in hard copy and - even when held digitally - may take time to review and be disclosed.

He offered three further general observations on proceedings.

Mr Greaney stressed that the inquiry was not constrained by any other previous proceeding, investigation or review in its eventual findings.

That comment came in advance of the written submission from Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn which Mr Greaney said contains a reference to a "relatively low bar of plausible argument" on four out of 10 grounds of preventability of the bombing which had been considered by a previous judicial review.

Addressing concerns raised by survivors and victims that relevant documentation will be declared "missing", Mr Greaney said any such claim "will be subject to the most intense scrutiny by the inquiry", including demands around information on the search efforts and expectations of material being recovered.

He added that the inquiry would use its powers to ensure the fullest possible levels of disclosure.

On the subject of candour, Mr Greaney said the inquiry expects openness and transparency from state core participants