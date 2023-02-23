Omagh shooting: chief constable confirms officer is critically ill as PM Rishi Sunak condemns gunmen

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Also responding to news of the attempted murder, which took place at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I am appalled by the disgraceful shooting of an off-duty police officer in Omagh tonight.

“My thoughts are with the officer and his family. There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Byrne said: “I am shocked and saddened by tonight’s events in Omagh.

“The officer is in a critical but stable condition in hospital. My thoughts are with him, his family and his colleagues.

“We will relentlessly pursue those responsible. They have nothing to offer the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Police Federation for NI tweeted: “We totally condemn this appalling & barbaric act of violence on an off-duty officer in Omagh.

“Our thoughts are with our colleague & his family. These gunmen offer nothing to society. Anyone with info should come forward.”

An off-duty police officer has been shot at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone

It is understood the officer had been coaching a youth football team when he was targeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gunmen are reported to have fled across the Irish border following the attack.

Irish police said they have “intensified patrolling” in border counties following the shooting.

In a statement, Garda said: “An Garda Siochana has intensified patrolling in border counties.”

DUP MP Gavin Robinson said: “Thoughts and prayers with the officer in Omagh and all his colleagues in @policeserviceni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They serve us all in the face of real and present danger. Tonight's actions were utterly and inexcusably reprehensible.”

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF's director of services stated: "This murderous attack upon this PSNI Officer is beyond words. Those behind this heinous act must be brought to justice.

"We have the officer and his family in our prayers tonight and we are also conscious of the re-traumatisation this heinous act will have caused for many families who have previously had loved ones murdered and/or injured through terrorism".