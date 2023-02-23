The policeman’s identity was revealed by Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

Mr McEwan said: “The officer’s condition remains critical but stable.”

He said that the senior PSNI officer was shot by masked men in front of young people he had been coaching at a sports centre in Co Tyrone on Wednesday night.

Detective Chief In Spector John Caldwell s present when he was targeted.

He added the nature of the attack was “shocking and horrid”.

Police said it happened as he was putting balls in the back of his car, accompanied by his son.

He remains in a critical but stable condition at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan added that “whilst John was putting footballs in the car two gunmen approached and we believe both fired multiple shots”.

Omagh: Off-duty police officer shot. The shooting took place at Youth Sport on the Killyclogher Road

"John ran a short distance and he has fallen to the ground and on the ground the gunmen have continued to fire at him,” he added on Radio Ulster.

It is understood he was shot four times.

Local journalist Alan Rodgers from the Ulster Herald newspaper, who had been at the grounds, said: “Children were coming out crying and people were coming out looking for their friends.

"One little boy talked about the number of times the officer was shot and the sound of fire crackers.”

Asst Ch Cons McEwan said the "primary focus" of the police investigation is on violent dissident republicans.

"There is a primary focus as well on the New IRA," he added.

"The investigation is at an early stage, we are keeping an open mind."

He described his injured colleague as a "respected figure".

"John placates himself to service both as an SIO (senior investigating officer) in supporting victims' families and bringing others to justice and as an active member of the community," he said.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team have launched an attempted murder investigation following an attack on a police officer in Omagh.

In a statement released just after 1am Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “The serving officer was shot a number of times at a sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, just before 8pm on Wednesday, 22nd February.

“He has been taken to hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.

“Our investigation is now underway and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened or could help with our enquiries to make contact with police on 101 quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”