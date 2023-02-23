Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot by two gunmen after coaching football in Omagh on Wednesday night and is in a critical but stable condition.

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, described the attempt on his life as an "outrage" and an "awful and appalling act".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Serving the community by day and then serving the community off duty coaching young people, we lift Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell up in prayer, praying also for his family, his colleagues and the children who witnessed this horror."

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times in Omagh after coaching football at a sports complex.

The Church of Ireland and Catholic Archbishops of Armagh & Primates of All Ireland, Rev John McDowell and Rev Eamon Martin Roman respectively, issued a joint statement to condemn the "depraved violence" against a police officer they said works for the protection of the whole community. "Our thoughts and prayers at this time, along with those of our parishioners, are with the officer, and with his colleagues, family and friends,” they said.

President of the Methodist Church in Ireland, Rev David Nixon, described it as "an appalling act of evil" and added that "the prayers of the Methodist people on this island are with his family".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad