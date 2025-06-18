Ombudsman Marie Anderson getting paid during 'leave of absence' following report to PPS

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson is still being paid while taking a “leave of absence” from her job, her office has confirmed.

​It would not say, however, whether she is on sick leave.

It comes after she announced she is stepping aside from her role following a file being sent to the PPS over an incident at a property linked to Ms Anderson in Holywood, Co Down in 2023.

PSNI officers went to the property at about 6.30pm on Saturday, September 23, 2023, after a report of a domestic incident.

The Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson is taking a 'leave of absence' from her role (Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Police said at the time that they “were unable to gain access to the address and, following contact, a man aged 63 was arrested for common assault and interviewed at Musgrave station”.

The man later accepted a caution for common assault.

West Midlands Police was one of three UK police forces looking into the incident, the others being Greater Manchester Police and the PSNI.

After completing its investigation into the case, it is understood West Midlands Police sent a file to the PPS on June 10.

The PPS said the file related to “one individual for potential offences of perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office following a police investigation arising from an incident in Holywood, Co Down, in September 2023”.

It added: “All the available evidence in the investigation file will be carefully considered by a senior public prosecutor and the Test for Prosecution applied. A decision will issue in due course. All PPS decision-making is independent, impartial and in line with the Code for Prosecutors.”

Then on Tuesday, a week later, the ombudsman announced she was stepping back from her role.

She said: “Although I had decided to retire in December this year, which would have allowed me to fulfil my commitments to delivering the outcomes of investigations to a number of bereaved families, it has become increasingly clear that current commentary is detracting from the focus of that work.

“I am extremely grateful to those families who put their trust in me, and it is their interests which are at the heart of my decision today to take a temporary leave of absence with immediate effect.

“In my absence, I am delegating authority to my chief executive and senior staff as appropriate.

“I have every confidence in all my staff and know they will work diligently and am grateful for their support in recent times."

The News Letter asked her office:

Is the leave of absence which the ombudsman now taking classed as sick leave?

If not, what is the nature of the leave?

Is she being paid for the duration of this leave of absence, and is it full pay – and if so, how long does that period of full pay last?

It answered: “The police ombudsman is currently on leave and therefore continues to receive her salary. It would be inappropriate to comment beyond the current position.”

Was she paid for a previous leave of absence she took (lasting at least from June 2024 to January 2025)?

“The police ombudsman returned to work in January 2025 after a period of sickness absence and was paid during that absence,” it said.

And would the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) accept a senior police officer continuing to work while under investigation for an alleged criminal offence, then taking a voluntary leave of absence after a PPS file is submitted?

It replied that PONI “has no power to reposition or suspend a non-senior police officer under investigation”, adding: “All such decisions of this nature would be a matter for the chief constable. In the case of senior officers, any decision to suspend is taken by the Northern Ireland Policing Board.