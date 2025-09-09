One man arrested after security alert in the Pinebank area of Craigavon sees families moved from their homes

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Sep 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 14:08 BST
A public safety operation is continuing in Craigavon this morning, Tuesday 9 September.
It comes after a security alert was declared in the Pinebank area on Monday evening after crews responding to a report from a member of the public discovered suspicious items.

A number of homes were subsequently evacuated and the area remains closed to the public this morning while the policing operation continues.

Major security operations were launched following the discovery of suspicious objects in Craigavon. Residents were evacuated from their homes in the Pinebank area on Monday night.placeholder image
Major security operations were launched following the discovery of suspicious objects in Craigavon. Residents were evacuated from their homes in the Pinebank area on Monday night.

At around 2am a police patrol in Aldervale reported that an unknown item had been thrown at their vehicle.

Extensive searches are being conducted in the wider area at present to ensure the area is safe for the public.

One man has been arrested and is currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.

Local police would like to thank the community for their patience and support as we work to make the area safe for everyone.

