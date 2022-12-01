PSNI

The fatal attack took place in the Ardcarn Park area of the city some time before 8pm.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry this evening.

"Ardcarn Park is currently closed to both motorists and pedestrians.

“One man has been pronounced dead at the scene. A further update will be provided in due course.”

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said the shooting had left the local community reeling.

“This is a shocking incident and the local community has been in a state of disbelief as details have emerged,” he said.

“Nobody wants to see scenes like this in our community, there can be no place for guns on our streets and I would encourage anyone with any information to come forward to police as soon as possible so the people behind this disgraceful attack can be apprehended and this dangerous weapon can be removed from circulation before anyone else is hurt.”

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmons said people “are in a state of shock”.

She said: "There is absolutely no place in our community for guns for for those involved in this attack.

"A police operation is ongoing in the Ardcarn area and I would appeal to anyone with information on this shooting to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

Alliance representatives have also expressed shock following the fatal shooting.

Policing board member Nuala McAllister MLA and Newry representative Helena Young condemned those behind the murder.

“This has sent shockwaves through the local community,” said Ms Young.

“My sympathies are with the loved ones of the deceased after this disgraceful act of violence.

"Those who have carried out this murder represent no-one and the people of Newry don’t want them. They have spread across the city with this act and they need to be taken off the streets,” she said.

Ms McAllister said: “There is no place for guns on our streets.

“This is a callback to the dark old days and we cannot allow those who want to drag us back to the past to do so.