One of the men accused over Michaela McAreavey chant in Orange Hall pleads guilty

​One of the men accused of intending to stir up hatred in connection with a song which mocked the murder of Michaela McAreavey has pleaded guilty.

John and Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day

Cian Jones, 23, was convicted after entering the plea at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

Two other men charged with the same offence by allegedly participating in chants live streamed from an Orange Hall are set to contest the case against them.

Ms McAreavey, a 27-year-old schoolteacher from Co Tyrone, was killed while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

In May 2022 a number of people were recorded taking part in offensive singing which contained lyrics about her murder.

The video clip was filmed at a hall in Dundonald, east Belfast during events to celebrate the centenary of the foundation of Northern Ireland.

It provoked widespread revulsion and was condemned at the time by the Orange Order.

Seven people were reported to the Public Prosecution Service after the footage circulated online.

Based on an assessment of the evidence and the prospects of securing convictions, a decision was taken to bring charges against three of them.

Jones, of Craigadick Road in Maghera; Steven Kane, 25, from Coolshinney Heights in Magherafelt; and Dillion Kelly, 22, of Edmund Court in Tobermore, were each charged with a single count of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour intending to stir up hatred.

Proceedings were previously adjourned to await Jones’ attitude to the charge.

But the Courts Service has confirmed that he pleaded guilty and was convicted at a hearing on Wednesday.

He is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

Meanwhile, Kane and Kelly have already indicated that they are pleading not guilty.

A contested hearing of the case against them is due to take place in March.

Ms McAreavey, the daughter of GAA football manager Mickey Harte, was strangled to death in her room at the Legends Hotel on the Indian Ocean island.

The Co Tyrone woman was attacked by an intruder after returning to the room alone to collect a packet of biscuits.