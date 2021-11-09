O’Neill: We can compel payments

First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill pictured holding a press conference. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The deputy first minister expressed confidence that it would not reach the point of the Executive having to force the six bodies to provide redress but she told the Assembly it was an option open to ministers.

Barnardo’s, the De La Salle Order, Sisters of Nazareth, Sisters of St Louis, the Good Shepherd Sisters and the Irish Church Missions were identified by the Historical Institutional Abuse report as being required to contribute to the cost of the redress scheme for people who were abused in their care.

Ms O’Neill and First Minister Paul Givan recently met with representatives of the six organisations to discuss the payment issue.

She said that meeting had been “constructive” and “forward looking”.

The Sinn Fein minister said bilateral engagements with the individual institutions were now ongoing through a Stormont appointed independent facilitator, Paul Sweeney.

Responding to question from UUP MLA John Stewart on what legal powers Stormont had to compel the institutions to pay, Ms O’Neill said: “We’re hoping that we’re able to get goodwill and these institutions will work with the Executive, that’s the work was under way at this moment in time.

“I hope we don’t ever have to reach for legal powers.

“But if we have to then so be it.

“But I really hope that we don’t do that to victims and survivors or certainly that the institutions don’t force us to do that to victims and survivors.”

The discussions with the institutions are focused on securing appropriate financial contribution to the overall cost of the HIA Redress Board and specialist support services, as recommended by the HIA Inquiry.

The inquiry chaired by the late Sir Anthony Hart called for payments ranging from £7,500 to £100,000 for victims of historical institutions abuse.

“We know victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse have our full support and we’re determined that they will receive the acknowledgement support and redress that they deserve for the pain that they have lived with over many years,” said Ms O’Neill.

“Acceptance of responsibility from all concerned and recognition of the harm caused are both crucial in helping victims and survivors to move forward with their lives.

“We have made good progress in the last year with redress payments being made to victims and survivors but we must continue the momentum towards the full implementation of the outstanding recommendations in the Hart report, including on the contributions from the institutions.”

During Assembly question time, Ms O’Neill was also asked about another outstanding recommendation of the inquiry, a public apology to victims.

She said an apology project group had been set up to work with victims to ensure the issue was handled sensitively.