Online romance scams on the increase

Police are urging the public to exercise caution and be aware that scammers are using “false identities” on online dating sites and apps.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Wilson said: “While many people use online dating sites and apps without issue, there are unfortunately scammers who use false identities to befriend victims via social media. The exchange may start with flirting and flattery, but usually ends with the victim coaxed into sending intimate images or videos. This is followed by demands for money to prevent the images being shared with friends and family online.

“Behind the fake and attractive persona, there’s a criminal.”

He continued: “These people are often part of sophisticated and organised crime groups, mostly based overseas, and they use a number of scams to extort their victims.”

He gave a specific example that had beenrecently reported, saying: “Last week we were contacted by a man who was befriended on an online dating site by a woman claiming to be from England. The conversation moved from the dating site to WhatsApp and Google Hangout and over a period of time the relationship developed to the point where this woman was then asking for help with her bills, claiming she had medical costs she needed to cover. Believing this was a genuine relationship, the man helped her out and sent funds via bank transfers.