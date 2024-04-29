Opening of murder trial over death of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee delayed

Peter Cavanagh outside Laganside Court in Belfast arriving for the the trial of three men charged with the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee. Another seven men are set to appear at the court over charges connected to disorder in Londonderry on the same date. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Ms McKee, 29, died after being struck by a bullet during rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18 2019.

Peter Cavanagh, 35, of Mary Street, Derry; Jordan Gareth Devine, 23, of Bishop Street, Derry; and Paul McIntyre, 56, of Kells Walk, Derry, have all been charged with murder.

The three also face a number of other charges including possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent, as well as possession of and throwing of a petrol bomb.

McIntyre is additionally charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.

Meanwhile, seven men are facing trial on a number of charges including rioting and throwing a petrol bomb.

They are: Joseph Patrick Barr, 36, of Sandringham Drive, Derry; Jude Forest Coffey, 26, of Gartan Square, Derry; William Patrick Elliott, 57, of Ballymagowan Gardens, Derry; Joseph Anthony Campbell, 23, of Gosheden Cottages, Derry; Patrick Anthony Gallagher, 32, of John Field Place, Derry; Christopher Joseph Gillen, 43, of Balbane Pass, Derry; and Kieran George McCool, 55, of Ballymagowan Gardens, Derry.

The three accused of murder and six of the men accused of other offences appeared in the dock at Belfast Crown Court on Monday morning before Judge Patricia Smyth, while one appeared via videolink.

Ms McKee's family, including her sister Nichola McKee Corner, and her former partner Sara Canning were present in the public gallery.

During the brief hearing, the lead prosecutor outlined a number of legal arguments still to be resolved.

Judge Smyth adjourned the hearing to Tuesday morning.