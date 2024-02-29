Operation Kenova head: PPS no prosecution decision 'only part of the story'

Sir Iain Livingstone - Police Scotland image

Sir Iain, who took over from Jon Boutcher in November last year, said putting the focus on a failure to prosecute anyone referred to the PPS provides only “part of the story”.​

He said: “It is unfortunate that the comments from the Public Prosecution Service are once again limited to those people who remain alive today. I do understand why, but in doing so it only provides part of the story and excludes commentary on the main focus of Operation Kenova.

“Kenova’s position remains that we have recovered a huge amount of new material and made significant forensic breakthroughs. That includes obtaining new physical evidence and repurposing existing exhibits to obtain full DNA profiles on suspects more than 40 years after they were originally recovered.

"We have also been able to utilise cutting-edge techniques of fingerprint and DNA recovery on ballistic items to present significant evidence linking numerous murder cases forensically for the first time.”

The former Police Scotland chief constable added: “Victims have remained our absolute focus throughout and I’m immensely grateful for the fortitude and bravery of individuals and families for coming forward and putting their trust in Kenova.

"Many have shared new and significant evidence to strengthen our investigation including physical evidence never previously shared and eye-witness accounts to help us piece together abduction and murder cases and identify those who inflicted serious injury and torment.

“I’m grateful too for the support from former Force Research Unit members who have provided statements and crucial information. Collectively this has helped us build a strong and compelling case which we are frustrated will now not be tested before a court.

“However, we remain steadfast in our determination to provide families with the truth about what really happened to their loved ones – and committed to sharing a huge amount of information not previously known or given to them through specific family reports.