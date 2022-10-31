Orange Hall arson: Order says latest attack is one of 550 since Good Friday Agreement

Police launched an investigation after the the attack on the Aghagaskin Road near Magherafelt on Sunday 30 October.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “We believe at this time that entry was forced through a window at the rear of the property and that accelerant has then been used to start the fire which has left the building extensively damaged. An investigation is underway and we are treating the incident as a hate crime."

A spokesman for the Orange Order says the arson attack on Ballynougher Orange Hall is the latest in a long line of such incidents against the Orange community.

Ballynougher Orange Hall on Aghagaskin Road in Magherafelt, Co Londonderry, which was extensively damaged by a fire on Sunday evening. Police, who are treating the blaze as a hate crime, believe entry was forced at the back of the hall and an accelerator was used to ignite the fire inside. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"This incident is not just an attack on bricks and mortar, rather it is a premediated attack on Orange culture and heritage in South Londonderry – a tradition which has been rooted in this area for over two hundred years," he said.

"Unfortunately with over 550 attacks on our properties since the Belfast Agreement, it is clear that militant Republicans need no excuse to attack Orange Halls. Their actions are encouraged and their rhetoric reinforced by bigoted commentators, cartoonists, newspapers and academics who continually demonise the Orange family.

"The Orange Community in this area will not be intimidated by the actions of those determined to raise tensions and cause community division. We would however appeal that there should be no retaliation since such a response would be wrong and entirely counterproductive.

"This despicable act is being rightfully treated as a hate crime by the PSNI and must be condemned by all."

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone condemned the attack in "the strongest possible terms".

He added: "The people who carried out this disgraceful incident do not represent people in this area who live and work alongside their neighbours in a spirit of respect and tolerance.”

Police are appealing for information on tel 101 quoting reference number 1480 of 30/10/22.