Last month Sorcha Eastwood complained to the Parades Commission about an Orange Order parade being held in her constituency on January 19 in memory of Jim Guiney, a former prominent member of Orange Lodge 1981 in Lisburn.

“I appeal to the organisers to reconsider their parade,” Ms Eastwood told the Irish News.

“Not only is it glorifying the actions of a paramilitary group in an area where their impact is still being felt, but it could serve to retraumatise the loved ones of one of their victims close to where he was killed.”

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood told the BBC that she has been subjected to a campaign of harrassment after speaking out against an Orange Order parade in memory of former member Jim Guiney, who was also in the UDA.

As well as being an Orangeman, according to the Troubles reference work ‘Lost Lives’, Mr Guiney was also a UDA member.

The married father of four was shot dead by INLA gunmen on January 19 1998 while working in his carpet shop in Dunmurry. ‘Lost Lives’ also reported that his coffin “was draped in the UDA flag”.

Speaking to BBC ‘Talkback’ this week, Ms Eastwood said she has increased her personal security after what she described as a sinister smear campaign in the wake of her comments.

What followed was “unwanted contact” and “certainly harassment”, she said.

One evening when she was alone in her office, a stranger “bashed the window and started gesticulating,” she added.

She was also the target of “a strong social media campaign by faceless accounts – predominantly loyalists – linking me with terrorism”, she added.

However, officers and members of Orange Lodge 1981 have expressed concern about potentially being associated with her comments.

In a statement the lodge said: “The procession in question was one recently organised by our lodge in memory of our member Jim Guiney, murdered some 25 years ago.

“Jim Guiney was a devoted family man, a friend to many of our members and their families, and well respected within the wider community.

“Whilst several claims have been made about Jim, it should be noted and acknowledged that he had never been convicted or even questioned about any criminal activity.

“Our parade was a memorial to Jim’s contribution to both our lodge and the local community, had no links to any proscribed organisation whatsoever, and was open only to the members of the Orange institution.”The lodge liaised with Mr Guiney’s family, the local community association, PSNI, SDLP and Sinn Fein, with no concerns raised about the parade, it said.

“Attempts to contact Ms Eastwood, however, were ignored. Phone calls to the office were greeted with a promise to return the call [but were] never forthcoming.”

The lodge secretary and a relative of Mr Guiney visited Ms Eastwood’s office requesting a short meeting but without response, the lodge said.

There was no hostility, it said, as evidenced by the office manager passing them a mobile phone number for Ms Eastwood, it added.

Worshipful Master Sam Johnston added: “The lodge members as a whole are very saddened to hear of the pressure Ms Eastwood feels under, and of course abhor any criminality irrespective of the source.”