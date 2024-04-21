Organised crime detectives make £60,000 drugs bust in Co Antrim town
Suspected cannabis, with a street value of approximately £60,000 was seized and a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply on Saturday.
The PSNI said: “This seizure and arrest resulted from an ongoing investigation into serious and organised criminality.
“We remain determined to prevent organised crime gangs from continuing to profit from and prey on the vulnerability of others.
"We rely on information from the communities affected to allow us to make such seizures and continue to disrupt organised criminality.
"If you have any information about this type of activity, please contact us on 101.
"You can also make a report at psni.police.uk/report, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and crimestoppers-uk.org/”