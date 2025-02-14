Organised crime officers seize phone as part of investigation into north Antrim UDA

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, investigating the north Antrim UDA, conducted a search in Ballymoney today.

The PSNI said afterwards that “a mobile phone was seized and taken away for further examination”.

The force added in a statement: “We are committed to tackling organised crime and will take every opportunity to investigate those involved in this type of criminality.

"I would ask anyone with any information or concerns to contact police on 101 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

Google Maps image of a placard for the North Antrim / Londonderry UDA, Ballymoney

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Other such activity in the last year against the group has included a search of a property in the New Market Street area of Coleraine about three weeks ago.

Last July, detectives – then from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force – carried out searches of three properties in the Dervock and Ballymoney areas, during which suspected Class B drugs were been seized along with a number of electronic devices.

And earlier that same month, the PSNI had searched a house on Dunloy's Lisboy Road and a business off Portmore Road in Portstewart.