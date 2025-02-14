Organised crime officers seize phone as part of investigation into north Antrim UDA
The PSNI said afterwards that “a mobile phone was seized and taken away for further examination”.
The force added in a statement: “We are committed to tackling organised crime and will take every opportunity to investigate those involved in this type of criminality.
Other such activity in the last year against the group has included a search of a property in the New Market Street area of Coleraine about three weeks ago.
Last July, detectives – then from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force – carried out searches of three properties in the Dervock and Ballymoney areas, during which suspected Class B drugs were been seized along with a number of electronic devices.
And earlier that same month, the PSNI had searched a house on Dunloy's Lisboy Road and a business off Portmore Road in Portstewart.
Suspected Class A and B drugs were seized, alongside electronic devices.