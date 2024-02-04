'Our spirit won't be broken', says man whose brother shot by the IRA as family graveside plaque is removed and later returned with a pro-IRA slogan
The family of John Doherty laid a plaque and poppy wreath at his resting place in Castlefin graveyard in October last year.
Mr Doherty was shot by the IRA when visiting his mother in Balindrait, outside Lifford on October 28, 1973.
Heartbreakingly, the 31-year-old died at the scene but his girlfriend survived the attack, which no-one has ever been convicted for.
A week after the items were laid at Mr Doherty's graveside, they were stolen but later returned last week with a pro-IRA slogan.
The original plaque featured the RUC logo and a tribute to Mr Doherty on the 50th anniversary of his death.
However, it was marked out with a chilling message on the back of the plaque which read: “Remember all the victims of the RUC collusive behaviour with loyalist paramilitaries. RUC/PSNI Sectarian Police – enforcing British rule in Ireland not welcome Up the IRA.”
Mr Elliott said: "So much for a shared society and respect for others. This is an appalling act, presumably by republicans.
"To steal a plaque from a grave some months ago and bring it back with such disgusting writing is shameful.
"Is this what former security service members would expect in a new Ireland?
"I have sent this information to some TDs that I hope will raise this disgusting act of disrespect and antagonism in the Dail."
In an interview with the BBC, Mr Doherty’s brother Terry said the family will restore the plaque in memory of their lost one.
He added: "We want to show these spineless individuals that our spirit won't be broken and they won't get us down.
"They entered the graveyard in the hours of the darkness and lowered themselves to steal from a grave - that tells you everything you need to know about them."
Gardai issued an appeal at the time of the theft for any witnesses to contact them.
“Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 0749167100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.”