Outpouring of condemnation as man taken to hospital after stabbing in north Down village of Conlig

A man has been stabbed in the village of Conlig, north Down.

The PSNI said it received a report shortly after 8am that a man had been “seriously assaulted” in the Breezemount Close area.

It said: “The man sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital for his injuries. At this time, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“An investigation has commenced and we are appealing to anyone with information that could assist us to phone 101 quoting reference number 182 07/01/25.

Police at the scene of a serious assault at Breezemount Close area of Conlig, Co Down

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said: "There is absolutely no place in our society for violence and criminality and I condemn this incident in the strongest possible terms. Local residents are understandably shocked and concerned by these scenes in what is typically a quiet residential part of Conlig.

"I would encourage anyone who may have information that may assist the PSNI with their enquiries to come forward immediately. I will be engaging with the PSNI and local residents groups to ensure residents feel safe and informed following this distressing incident.”

MP for North Down, Alex Easton, said: “I am deeply shocked and appalled to learn of the serious assault. Such acts of violence have no place in our community and must be unequivocally condemned.

“My thoughts are with the victim, and I hope for their full and swift recovery. I would like to extend my gratitude to the PSNI for their prompt response and ongoing efforts in investigating this heinous attack. I urge anyone with information to come forward and assist the police in their inquiries.

"The safety and wellbeing of everyone in our community must remain a priority, and we must work together to ensure that incidents like this are not tolerated.