Elected representatives have expressed outrage after two viable pipe bombs were left next to a childcare nursery in Dromore, Co Down.

Police said they received a report at around 11:15am on Wednesday morning that two suspicious objects had been discovered outside commercial premises in the Church Street area of the town.

Sirens were heard in the town as police and later Army Technical Officers arrived and examined the objects. They were later declared as viable pipe bombs.

Army bomb experts made them safe and took them away for further forensic examination.

Police sealed off Church Street in Dromore, Co Down at both ends on Wednesday after two viable pipe bombs were found outside a commercial premises.

Church Street was closed for most of the day while police and army dealt with the situation.

The alert caused major disruption as it closed the main road to Lurgan and a very busy link road to the A1 dual carriageway.

Local DUP councillor Paul Rankin said that the devices were found at a business yard beside the Old Station Nursery.

After speaking to the nursery management, he said that he was "greatly relieved" that the incident ended safely.

"It is absolutely deplorable that someone left two viable explosive devices next to a nursery caring for young children,” he told the News Letter.

"Whoever did this had absolutely no concern for the safety of the children, staff, members of the wider public.

“I would appeal for anyone with information about this incident to bring it to the police at the earliest opportunity.”

His party colleague Lagan Valley MLA Emma Little Pengelly described the incident as "appalling".

“Everyone is rightly appalled by the discovery of these pipe bombs and it is particularly disgraceful that a nursery school was impacted,” she said.

"Young children should not have to face such threats to their safety and it is thanks to the fantastic staff that they were kept safe and settled during such a difficult time.

“Those responsible for this alert clearly have no regard for the safety of anyone given how unstable and indiscriminate such devices can be. It’s important that they should face justice for their actions.

“There can be no justification for such actions today just as there was always an alternative to violence and terrorism here.”

Parents were advised not to come and collect their children from the nursery during the security alert, as the safest course of action.

It is understood police were keen to avoid a large build up of cars, people and children near the devices.

Around 3pm police escorted the children from the nursery on foot to a nearbing housing development, Linen Lane, for their parents to collect them via the A1.

The News Letter asked the PSNI if it considers that the bombs were left as a deliberate threat to anyone and which group might be responsible.

Police responded that their inquiries are ongoing.

Over the past two years, viable pipe bomb incidents have arisen particularly in Newry and Londonderry with incidents also occurring in Dungiven, Ards and Newtownabbey.

In 2023 a 26-year-old Lurgan man was given a nine year sentence after losing part of his hands in a pipe bomb incident in Craigavon.