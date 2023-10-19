Outside force to investigate incident as Doug Beattie calls for Ombudsman to stand down pending probe

An outside police force has been asked to lead an investigation into aspects of a domestic incident linked to Northern Ireland’s police watchdog.

Marie Anderson, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland

Police have confirmed that a man was arrested after officers attended the property in the Holywood area of Co Down last month.

West Midlands Police will examine some of the events surrounding the incident, the PSNI has said.

A PSNI spokesman said officers attended the address at around 6.30pm on Saturday, September 23 following a report of a domestic incident.

The man questioned by police was later released pending a report to prosecutors.

The PSNI said West Midlands Police would investigate to assess whether there were any other alleged offences related to the incident.

“Police received a report of a domestic incident and attended an address in the Holywood area on Saturday September 23 at approximately 6.30pm,” said the PSNI.

“Police were unable to gain access to the address and following contact, a man aged 63 was arrested for common assault and interviewed at Musgrave station on Sunday, September 24.

“He was released and a file will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.”

The PSNI added: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland have asked West Midlands Police to lead an investigation and assess whether there are any further criminal offences following an alleged incident in Co Down in September 2023.”

They added: “As this investigation is now live we will not be providing any further comment”.

A spokesperson for the police ombudsman’s officer on Thursday said they are not making any comment. The PSNI has declined to comment on whether officers attending the incident recorded any body cam video footage.

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, called for a full and robust investigation.

“The Police Federation for Northern Ireland believes there has to be a full and robust investigation into this matter,” he said.

“No stone should be left unturned to establish the facts and get to the truth. We expect our officers to be fully supported both by PSNI and the public to carry out their professional duties unfettered, without fear or favour.”

Doug Beattie, the Ulster Unionist Party leader and justice spokesperson, called on Mrs Anderson to step down from her position until the findings of the investigation are published.Mr Beattie said: “In light of the investigation announced tonight, I feel it would be appropriate that Ms Anderson step down from her role with immediate effect.

"This will allow for the office of the ombudsman to continue their existing work without distraction or challenge during the necessary process of the investigation.”

Jon Burrows, a retired senior police officer who was head of the PSNI Discipline Branch, said it important that there is “proper handling” of the matter – which should also include the involvement of Stormont’s justice department.

“The Police Ombudsman as an organisation holds PSNI officers to account and it is vital that there is a proper handling of these reports, including by the Department of Justice, so the public and the police have confidence in the ombudsman as an organisation,” Mr Burrows said.

“The law in Northern Ireland must apply equally to everyone in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Burrows also said he had faith in the investigating officers to conduct the probe “without fear or favour”. He said: “I have full confidence that my former rank and file colleagues in the PSNI act without fear or favour and they deserve support in the difficult and dangerous job they do.”