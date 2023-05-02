Court report

Details emerged as Samuel David Todd (38), with an address listed as 'no fixed abode' in Newtownabbey, appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The 28 charges faced by the defendant are 16 burglaries; one attempted burglary; seven thefts; and four charges of criminal damage.

Opposing bail, a police officer said the defendant had 74 previous convictions including three burglaries and six thefts.

The officer said there had been a series of rural burglaries between June and October 2022 and another incident in April this year. The detective said that during a number of the incidents an "oil-like substance was sprayed on surfaces". In other incidents, padlocks were cut and in one break-in a hole was cut in the wall of a shed.

The officer said CCTV was being examined in connection with a number of the cases. He said a police investigation "indicates the same criminal group was responsible". The officer said some of the items taken were of "high value".

The detective said police believe the accused poses a "high risk of re-offending and causing victims to suffer significant loss of property". The officer said the value of goods stolen was "over £70,000".

The detective told the court: "It is known this offending involves a group of suspects with Samuel Todd being an integral member of the criminal enterprise".

He said the defendant had been arrested in March this year on suspicion of the 2022 incidents and released him on police bail. He believed the defendant was then involved in an attempted burglary in the Randalstown area in April this year.

When initially interviewed, the officer said Todd denied any involvement and claimed he would have no reason to be in the areas where the burglaries happened and said he did not have a mobile.

The officer said when interviewed again in April this year the defendant claimed he had only bought a mobile phone - seized at his property - a week earlier at Nutts Corner.

The officer told the court the defendant said he was "assaulted by paramilitaries" in Ballyclare on April 25 this year and "claims to be under threat from paramilitaries in both Ballyclare and Newtownabbey".

The officer said there is "suspect outstanding that police are currently trying to locate" in relation to the burglaries.

A defence barrister there was "no evidence at all" apart from the police claiming a mobile phone in the areas of some of the thefts was allegedly "attributable" to the accused.

The lawyer said the defendant does not accept the phone was attributable to him. The barrister said the prosecution case at this stage is "flimsy". The lawyer said the defendant does not accept his personal safety is "under threat".

District Judge Nigel Broderick believed there was "sufficient" evidence to connect the defendant to the charges.

He said: "I feel that while the police concerns are valid, I think on balance, that those concerns can be addressed by the imposition of a number of stringent conditions". The judge granted bail of £500 with a £500 surety.

The case was adjourned to May 25 at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

The charges are: Burglary on 07/04/2023, having entered as a trespasser an office namely Island Road, Randalstown, stole a cash box and £200.

Burglary on 13/06/2022, having entered as a trespasser an outbuilding namely Tullykittagh Road, Clough, stole a trailer, manure sower and powerwasher.

Burglary on 13/06/2022, having entered as a trespasser a garage namely Tullykittagh Road, Clough, stole a strimmer and pressure washer.

Burglary on 22/09/2022, having entered as a trespasser a shed namely Tullykittagh Road, Clough, stole a chainsaw and generator.

Burglary on 18/10/2022, having entered as a trespasser a shed namely Killagan Road, Glarryford, stole a generator, concrete saw, Volkswagen Transporter, Volkswagen parts, a trailer and concrete mould.

Burglary on 16/07/2022, having entered as a trespasser a garage namely Rosehill Road, Broughshane, stole two chainsaws, a concrete saw, cordless drill and grinder.

Burglary on 07/08/2022, having entered as a trespasser a farm shed namely Cladytown Road, Glarryford, stole strimmer, hedge trimmer and chainsaw.

Burglary on 07/08/2022, having entered as a trespasser a tool shed namely Killycowan Road, Glarryford, stole two chainsaws, an angle grinder and a leaf blower.

Burglary on 13/08/2022, having entered as a trespasser a shed namely Killagan Road, Glarryford, stole chainsaws and leaf blowers.

Burglary on 13/08/2022, having entered as a trespasser a shed namely Slane Road, Aughafatten, stole power tools.

Burglary on 13/08/2022, having entered as a trespasser a shed namely Killagan Road, Glarryford, stole tools.

Burglary on 06/08/2022, having entered as a trespasser a farm shed namely Browns Bay Road, Islandmagee, stole strimmer.

Burglary on 30/08/2022, having entered as a trespasser a shed namely Killycowan Road, Glarryford, stole tools, chainsaw and concrete saw.

Burglary on 30/08/2022, having entered as a trespasser a farm shed namely Killycowan Road, Glarryford, stole a leaf blower, power wrench and drill.

Burglary on 09/07/2022, having entered as a trespasser a farm shed namely Straidkilly Road, Carnlough, stole a boat engine.

Burglary on 09/07/2022, having entered as a trespasser a farm shed namely Straidkilly Road, Carnlough, stole a heater and power tools.

Criminal damage on the 13/06/2022 without lawful excuse damaged padlocks.

Criminal damage on the 22/09/2022 without lawful excuse damaged a shed door.

Criminal damage on the 13/08/2022 without lawful excuse damaged a shed wall.

Theft on the 07/08/2022 at Killycowan Road, Glarryford, stole money to the value of £15.

Theft from vehicle on the 09/07/2022 at Straidkilly Road, Carnlough, stole money to the value of £20.

Theft from vehicle on the 06/08/2022 at Low Road, Islandmagee, stole a diesel tank to the value of £900.

Theft from vehicle on 13/06/2022 stole Suzuki Grand Vitara to the value of approximately £1,000.

Attempted burglary with intent to steal on the 07/08/2022, attempted to enter as a trespasser a farm shop namely Killycowan Road, Glarryford.

Criminal damage on the 09/07/2022 without lawful excuse damaged a farm shed wall.

Theft from vehicle On the 16/07/2022 at Rosehill Road, Broughshane, stole power tools to the value of £2,200.

Theft of vehicle on 22/09/2022 stole a Toyota Hilux to the value of £15,000.