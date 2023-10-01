PSNI officer. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which took place in the Ardnabrocky area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At around 1.10am, police received a report that a Seat vehicle parked in the area had been destroyed by a fire, it is believed the incident had occurred sometime between 12 midnight and 1am.

"Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as arson and a hate crime, are underway and police are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting 110 of 01/10/23.

