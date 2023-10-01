News you can trust since 1737
A car has been destroyed as a result of a ‘hate crime’ arson attack in Drumahoe, Co Londonderry, police have said.
By Mark Rainey
Published 1st Oct 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
PSNI officer. Photo: Arthur Allison/PacemakerPSNI officer. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which took place in the Ardnabrocky area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At around 1.10am, police received a report that a Seat vehicle parked in the area had been destroyed by a fire, it is believed the incident had occurred sometime between 12 midnight and 1am.

"Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as arson and a hate crime, are underway and police are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting 110 of 01/10/23.

"Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”