P.S.N.I. stop 'suspicious vehicle' - stolen election posters found inside

Police officers recovered stolen election posters when they stopped a "suspicious vehicle" in Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening.

There were four people inside the vehicle when it was stopped by police in the Portrush area.

The incident occurred in the Portrush area of Northern Ireland.

The posters were stolen in the North Coast area of Northern Ireland.

All individuals have been reported for theft and criminal damage.

"Some of you out there will scoff at this post and allege political policing however in our eyes when any member of the public reports a crime to ourselves it is investigated to the best of our ability irrespective of religion, race, disability or sexual orientation," said the P.S.N.I.

"Please reflect on what your own expectations would be if you became a victim of crime," they added.