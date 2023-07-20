The packages are suspected to contain cocaine and will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

At approximately 8.30am yesterday, Milford gardai were alerted to the discovery of a package at Ballyhiernan Beach in Fanad, Co Donegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half an hour later, gardai were altered by the public to another similar package at Tramore Beach.

Handout photo issued by the Garda of multiple packages of drugs discovered along the north Donegal coastline on Wednesday morning.

Both packages were recovered and the crime scenes were examined.

The ongoing investigation based from Milford Garda Station involves the air-support water units.

An Garda Siochana in Milford are appealing to landowners in the Fanad Head area with coastal land and any other people using the north Donegal coastline over the coming

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

days to be conscious of the packages that have been recovered today.