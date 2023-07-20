News you can trust since 1737
Packages of suspected cocaine discovered on coastline

Gardai are investigating the discovery of multiple packages of drugs along the north Donegal coastline.
By PA
Published 20th Jul 2023, 07:56 BST

The packages are suspected to contain cocaine and will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

At approximately 8.30am yesterday, Milford gardai were alerted to the discovery of a package at Ballyhiernan Beach in Fanad, Co Donegal.

Half an hour later, gardai were altered by the public to another similar package at Tramore Beach.

Handout photo issued by the Garda of multiple packages of drugs discovered along the north Donegal coastline on Wednesday morning.Handout photo issued by the Garda of multiple packages of drugs discovered along the north Donegal coastline on Wednesday morning.
Handout photo issued by the Garda of multiple packages of drugs discovered along the north Donegal coastline on Wednesday morning.
Both packages were recovered and the crime scenes were examined.

The ongoing investigation based from Milford Garda Station involves the air-support water units.

An Garda Siochana in Milford are appealing to landowners in the Fanad Head area with coastal land and any other people using the north Donegal coastline over the coming

days to be conscious of the packages that have been recovered today.

Anyone who sees any similar package or any other marine debris that attracts their attention should contact gardai.